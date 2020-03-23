Services
Robbie Taylor Aday Obituary
Robbie Taylor Aday

Jackson - Mrs. Robbie Taylor Aday, age 95, passed away on March 22, 2020, in Bells, TN. She was born on December 30, 1924, in Bemis, TN to the late Robert "Bob" Taylor and Myrtle Spellings Taylor.

Mrs. Aday is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George L. Aday; daughter, Shelley Dianne Aday; sister, Ernestine Dial; brother, Robert Kenneth Taylor; grandson, Trey Lindsey.

Mrs. Aday is survived by son, George Marcus Aday (Rhonda L.); daughters, Mary Glenda Long, Vicki Lindsey, Katrina Porch (Bert), Cynthia Long (Pat); sister, Hildred Horne (Adron); nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren.

A private family burial will take place at Ridgecrest Cemetery. Lawrence-Sorensen is in charge of the services.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
