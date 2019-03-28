|
Robert Arnold Winston
Jackson - Robert Arnold Winston, 87, passed away on March 21, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a long stay for various illnesses. Born July 15, 1931 in Jackson, Tennessee to Walter and Lucille Winston, he attended Jackson City Schools and later graduated from Jackson High School in 1949.
After meeting Betty Joyce Allison, they eventually married on November 22, 1952. Later, he served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant from 1953 to 1955 in South Korea as the Korean War Ceasefire began before returning home and an honorable discharge.
A life-long, Christian, he and Betty were active, long-time members of various churches including the latest, Northside United Methodist Church.
As a life-long University of Tennessee fan and father of three alumni, he enjoyed many years of attending its football games along with traveling, fishing, and annually establishing a beautiful, landscaped yard. He and Betty enjoyed years of visiting and traveling with family members and friends for various activities and destinations.
He worked for various employers including the Gulf, Mobile, & Ohio Railroad; the State of Tennessee; Consolidated Aluminum; and the City of Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jack Winston, Mildred Thomason, and Rachel Valla along with grandson, Matthew Lewin.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Winston and children Russell Winston (Donna) of Franklin, TN; Alison Winston of Huntingdon Beach, CA; and Andrea Lewin of Mt. Zion, IL. Likewise, three grandsons, Nicholas Winston of Norcross, GA; Mitchell Winston of Murfreesboro, TN; and Adam Lewin of Mt. Zion, IL also survive him. Brother-in-law, Frank Allison and a niece, Shannon Jones (Travis) also survive him along with other nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held on March 29, 2019 at Northside United Methodist Church at 2571 N. Highland Avenue in Jackson, TN. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. and the service will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. that same day.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 28, 2019