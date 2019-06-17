|
|
Robert Calvin Merriweather
Medon - Funeral services for Robert Calvin Merriweather, age 93, will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church with Rev. Varnell Womack officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Mr. Merriweather a Veterans of WWII and former employee of HM Owens Construction Company died Wednesday, June12, 2019, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Rev. Ida Ruth Merriweather, children, Clara Hamlett (Rev. Terry) of Jackson, TN, Robert Merriweather, Jr., Randolph Merriweather both of Atlanta, GA and Anita Merriweather of Memphis, TN.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Funeral Home.
For More information please contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at 731-427-7411 or visit our website at Stephenson-shaw.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 17, 2019