Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home
807 North Hays Avenue
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-7411
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home
807 North Hays Avenue
Jackson, TN 38301
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church
Robert Calvin Merriweather

Robert Calvin Merriweather Obituary
Robert Calvin Merriweather

Medon - Funeral services for Robert Calvin Merriweather, age 93, will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church with Rev. Varnell Womack officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Mr. Merriweather a Veterans of WWII and former employee of HM Owens Construction Company died Wednesday, June12, 2019, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Rev. Ida Ruth Merriweather, children, Clara Hamlett (Rev. Terry) of Jackson, TN, Robert Merriweather, Jr., Randolph Merriweather both of Atlanta, GA and Anita Merriweather of Memphis, TN.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Funeral Home.

For More information please contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at 731-427-7411 or visit our website at Stephenson-shaw.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 17, 2019
