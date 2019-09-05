|
|
Robert Dale Knight
Jackson - Robert Dale Knight, age 70 of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Forest Cove in Jackson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
For a complete obituary, please visit our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com
George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 5, 2019