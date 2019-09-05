Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
Robert Dale Knight

Robert Dale Knight
Robert Dale Knight

Jackson - Robert Dale Knight, age 70 of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Forest Cove in Jackson.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

For a complete obituary, please visit our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com

George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
