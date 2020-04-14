Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dewitt Dalton Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dewitt Dalton Iii Obituary
Robert Dewitt Dalton III

Jackson - Robert Dewitt Dalton III passed away on Friday April 10, 2020.

The family held a private service on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Dewitt is survived by a daughter, Amy Dalton, and two sons, Ashley Dalton (Heather) and Timothy Dalton (Hillary); five grandchildren, Will Buckley, Ty Buckley, Blaine Verdung, Addelyn Dalton and Emmett Dalton, all of Jackson. He is also survived by a sister, Pat Wells (Ronald) and two nephews of Jackson. Dewitt was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148 or visit .

To view his full obituary please visit:

www.gasmithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now