Robert Dewitt Dalton III
Jackson - Robert Dewitt Dalton III passed away on Friday April 10, 2020.
The family held a private service on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Dewitt is survived by a daughter, Amy Dalton, and two sons, Ashley Dalton (Heather) and Timothy Dalton (Hillary); five grandchildren, Will Buckley, Ty Buckley, Blaine Verdung, Addelyn Dalton and Emmett Dalton, all of Jackson. He is also survived by a sister, Pat Wells (Ronald) and two nephews of Jackson. Dewitt was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148 or visit .
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020