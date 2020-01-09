Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Robert E. Belch Obituary
Jackson - Robert E. Belch, age 80 of Jackson, passed away on January 1, 2020 in Jackson, TN.

A committal service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery at Parker's Crossroads with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends and loved from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with a memorial service following at 3 p.m.

A complete obituary is available online at GeorgeASmithandSons.com

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
