|
|
Robert E. Belch
Robert E. Belch, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Robert was born in Portageville, MO in 1939 to the parents of Walter E. Belch and Myrillian (Marie) Richardson (Kinchen). He was raised in Bemis by his mother and step-father Arlie Kinchen. He was in the first graduating class at South Side High School in 1957.
Robert served on active duty with U.S. Navy as an electrician for several years. He also served as a Load Master in the Air Force Reserve among other military assignments. Robert ultimately served as a U.S. Navy Recruiter and retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. Robert worked for Jackson Electric and Owens Corning Fiberglass. He was a businessman who owned The Highland House Tea Room, Jackson Beauty Supply, real estate, and several Subway stores.
Robert was a member of the Bemis Pentecostal Church as a youth and a member of Englewood Baptist Church. He enjoyed making people laugh, attending musical events (including Elvis concerts), Bemis Heritage Events, singing, washer tossing, traveling and eating ice cream.
Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Dot Dugger Belch of Jackson(20), and Dorothy Sue McEarl Anderson(27) twin daughters, Kim Moore of Lexington, TN and Pam (Sean) Coyne of Greenwood, AR, and stepdaughter Cyndi (Mike) Finucane of Franklin, TN. Grandsons: Mason Moore, Carson Coyne, Dustin Coyne, Jack Finucane, and three great-grandchildren. Sister Elaine (Curtis) Kinchen Bodkins of Jackson, and Brother-in-Law Onus Ray King of Jackson, along with several nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by Walter E. Belch (Father), Marie Richardson Kinchen (Mother), Arlie Kinchen (Step-father), brothers Dewayne and Jackie Kinchen, and sister Shirley Jean King.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that contributions be made to: Bemis Historical Society, P.O. Box 9266, Jackson, TN 38314-9266 or the at .
Services (2)
Friday, January 24, 2020, 1:30 PM, Military Funeral Honors, Parkers Crossroads National Cemetery, 593 Wildersville Road, Wildersville, TN 38388.
Saturday, January 25, 2020, 3:00 PM, South Chapel George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home, South Highland, Jackson, TN. The family will receive family and friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a memorial service to commence at 3:00 PM
The family would like to pay special thanks to Brandy P. McCain, Helen Moore, Dorothy Thaxter, and Charlie Greene for their tireless assistance and care.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020