|
|
Robert E. Garner
Jackson - Robert E. Garner, age 91, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time.
A complete notice is available at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington/Facebook.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway Jackson, TN 731.668.11111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020