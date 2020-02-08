|
Robert G "Shack" Shackelford
Jackson - Chief Petty Officer Robert "Shack" G. Shackelford passed away peacefully at the Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN surrounded by fellow servicemen on February 6, 2020 at the age of 97.
Bob was born in Pinson TN on September 14, 1922 and was the youngest of six brothers including sisters, who have all passed before him. His parents were sharecroppers and during the depression, when the boys were old enough, they all joined the service. Bob and his brother Burl joined the Navy and their brother, Bill, joined the Army.
On December 5, 1941, Bob's Ship, the aircraft carrier USS Lexington (Lady Lex) was docked at Pearl Harbor and while there he was able to spend time with his brother, Bill, before the attack on Pearl Harbor. The USS Lexington had left before the Japanese attack. The carrier was soon sunk at the Battle of Coral Sea and Bob climbed down a rope over the side and "swam in shark infested waters" before being rescued by a destroyer. He served on other ships in the Pacific Theater until the war ended when he continued his carrier in Naval aviation with assignments in Key West, Corpus Christi TX, Pensacola, Fl, Norfolk, VA, San Diego, CA.
After retirement from the Navy, he returned to Jackson, TN and worked for the US Postal Service retiring with a long and rewarding career.
He loved hanging out with his brothers Bill and Burl who likewise survived WWII and his beautiful sisters, Alyene Townsend and Ruth Armstrong. He was a devoted husband to his lovely wife, Joan "Olive" until her passing on January 30, 2008.
He is survived by his daughter and step daughter; Sherry Voltz and Patricia Thomas.
He was a gentle hero from humble beginnings that epitomized service to his Country, selfless service to others; and kindness. A lifelong believer in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, he now resides with his wife and his brothers and sisters in Heaven.
Visitation will be at 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Lawrence Sorenson Funeral Home on Monday, 10 February 2020, with the funeral at 1:00 pm and internment at Hollywood Cemetery.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020