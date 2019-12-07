Services
Jackson - Robert Kent Ellis, 77, died on Friday December 6th at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He was affectionately known to friends and family as Bob, Bobby, Daddy, Sweetie and Poppy. He was also widely known as someone who could be counted on to lend a helping hand. Bob is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kelly, his brothers Jackie and Charles, sons James (Anne) and Charles, step-sons James (Elizabeth) and Jason, grandchildren Megan, Charli, Jacob and Jameson, and many friends and family members. Bob was preceded in death by his brother Donald.

Born on January 12th, 1942, in Jackson, TN, to Roy and Dorothy Ellis, Bob was a lifelong Madison County resident. After graduating from Beech Bluff High School in 1959, Bob joined the United States Navy and served honorably from 1959-1963. He worked with NCR for 28 years, and following that he worked as a home inspector for 18 years until he retired. He volunteered as a Tennessee Master Gardener for 18 years, and was an avid wood worker.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday December 10th, at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons, with a visitation from 2:00 pm -3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bob's name to the American Stroke Foundation (AmericanStroke.org).
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
