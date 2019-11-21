|
|
Robert L. Freeman
Henderson - Robert Lee Freeman age 96 passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home at Humboldt.
He was born May 20, 1923 in Henderson, TN the son of the late Elmer Lafayette (Jack) and Theola Marsh Freeman. He graduated from Chester County High School in 1940. He entered the U.S. Navy in July 1942 and served with the LST 398th in the South Pacific making four invasions. He returned to Henderson in 1945 and married Lavene (Beanie) Priddy. They made their home in Henderson. He worked for Casey Funeral Home and Hardeman Hardware until 1950, when he went back to the Navy and served in Korean War until 1952, when he returned to Henderson. He moved to Memphis in 1956 where he was employed as boiler plant operator with the Civil Service at Millington Air Station, retiring in 1979. He returned to Henderson in 1988.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the F&AM #485 Royal Arch & Council of Masons and the Holiday Ramblers Travel Club. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Pinson where he had served as a deacon and was currently on the finance committee.
Mr. Freeman is survived by one brother, Jerry Freeman and wife Nancy of Enville and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He had made his home with a niece, Judy Smith and husband Jack of Jackson for the past year and a half.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lavene Priddy Freeman in 2011, a brother, Edwin (Chief) Freeman and four sisters, Doris Cagle, Jackie Kirkhart, Billie Iris Thompson and Betty Jo Kukoly.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Shackelford Funeral Directors Crook Avenue with Ronnie Geary officiating.
Burial will follow in Henderson City Cemetery with Marcus Kelley officiating along with Naval Military Honors.
The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday.
Memorials may be made to the Grace Baptist Church building fund 15 Southview Drive, Pinson, TN 38366.
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson
731-989-2421
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019