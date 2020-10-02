Robert Lytle Nanney
Jackson - Graveside services for Mr. Robert Lytle Nanney, age 90, will be held at 5 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Barker officiating.
Mr. Nanney passed away on October 2, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. He was born on August 9, 1930, in Malesus, TN to the late Spurgeon Nanney and Vora Tenry Nanney. Mr. Nanney was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church.
Mr. Nanney is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Laughlin Nanney; sister, Mary Nanney Watlington; brothers, Laurence Nanney, and Arthur Nanney.
Mr. Nanney is survived by his son, Jim Nanney (Dana); daughters, Linda Nanney Lynch (Robert), Lisa Nanney; grandchildren, Catherine Nanney Jackson (Logan), Jason Nanney (Kelsie), and Peyton Nanney.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home