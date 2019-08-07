Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Independent Methodist Church
Pocahontas, TN
Robert Mervyn Cowling


1937 - 2019
Robert Mervyn Cowling Obituary
Robert Mervyn Cowling

Sevierville, TN - Robert Mervyn Cowling, age 81 of Sevierville, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born August 29, 1937 in Huron, South Dakota (Beadle County) to Rollo Mervyn and Hazel Katherine Hubbard Cowling. From ages 9-18 he lived with his grandfather in Souix City, Iowa. He was a graduate of East High School and earned his BS in physics and math from Iowa State University. He was a computer and software programmer and was employed by TRW in Denver, and then California, ComSYS in Virginia, and GE Information Systems in Memphis. In his retirement he raised English Bulldogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Petty. Survivors: Wife: Barbara Sue Cowling; Step-Children: Tammie Beesley and Bill Schember; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brother: Rick Cowling; Half-Siblings: Jean and Rex Gehring; and children from previous marriages who have off spring and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Oak Grove Independent Methodist Church in Pocahontas, Tennessee with Rev. Terrell Gatewood officiating.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 7, 2019
