Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Northside United Methodist Church
Robert N. "Bob" Goodson Sr.


Robert N. "Bob" Goodson Sr. Obituary
Robert N. "Bob" Goodson, Sr.

Jackson - Robert N. "Bob" Goodson, Sr., 95 was born on May 1, 1924 and died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family under the care of Avalon Hospice. He was a Marine Corps veteran, WWII, Pacific Theater, Purple Heart.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 18 at Northside United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

A complete notice will be available on the Arrington Funeral Directors Facebook page or website www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com. 731.668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 16, 2019
