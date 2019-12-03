|
|
Robert N. Hill
Henderson - Robert Nolan Hill, Sr. 78 of Jackson passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 AM in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hill was born July 27, 1941 in Jackson to the late Arthur Nolan and Helen Louise Pickens Hill. He was a truck driver and carpenter. Other than his parents he was also preceded in death by two sisters; Evelyn Skinner, Janie Williams and one brother; Johnny Hill.
He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn Kay Winbush Hill, daughter; Selena Giles (Wes), son; Bob Hill (Wanda), two brothers; Kenneth Hill (Mary) of Tulsa, OK and Daniel Pickens (Jacqui) of San Antonio, TX. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Andrew Stone, Johnathan Robinson, Maegan Perry, Edward Robinson, Charlie Giles, Cody Hill and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers to serve; Johnathan Robinson, Edward Robinson, Andrew Stone, Charlie Giles, Terry Sanders, Randall Yarbrough, Chris Ross, Lance Perry and one Honorary Pallbearer; Cody Hill.
The family would like to express a special thanks to everyone at Henderson Health and Rehab.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019