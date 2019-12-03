Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert N. Hill


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert N. Hill Obituary
Robert N. Hill

Henderson - Robert Nolan Hill, Sr. 78 of Jackson passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 AM in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Hill was born July 27, 1941 in Jackson to the late Arthur Nolan and Helen Louise Pickens Hill. He was a truck driver and carpenter. Other than his parents he was also preceded in death by two sisters; Evelyn Skinner, Janie Williams and one brother; Johnny Hill.

He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn Kay Winbush Hill, daughter; Selena Giles (Wes), son; Bob Hill (Wanda), two brothers; Kenneth Hill (Mary) of Tulsa, OK and Daniel Pickens (Jacqui) of San Antonio, TX. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Andrew Stone, Johnathan Robinson, Maegan Perry, Edward Robinson, Charlie Giles, Cody Hill and 11 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers to serve; Johnathan Robinson, Edward Robinson, Andrew Stone, Charlie Giles, Terry Sanders, Randall Yarbrough, Chris Ross, Lance Perry and one Honorary Pallbearer; Cody Hill.

The family would like to express a special thanks to everyone at Henderson Health and Rehab.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now