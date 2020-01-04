|
Robert O Henderson, Sr. DDS
Jackson - Dr. Robert O. Henderson, Sr., 87, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living of Jackson.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Steven L. Douglas officiating.
The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.
A complete notice is available on Arrington/Facebook or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com 668.1111
