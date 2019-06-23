Services
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
302 West Church Avenue
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-1110
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Central Avenue Christian Church
Humboldt, TN
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Avenue Christian Church
Humboldt, TN
Robert T. (Robin) Stewart Jr. Obituary
Robert (Robin) T. Stewart, Jr.

Jackson - Robert (Robin) T. Stewart, Jr., age 61 years, died on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was the son of Ann and Bobby Stewart. He was born and raised here in Jackson. He attended city schools and graduated from Jackson State Community College with an Associates Degree in Computer Science. He was employed at Precision Machine Shop until he became disabled in 2008. He operated CNC lathes and was manager of Quality Control.

He was married in 1980 to Patricia McLean and they were married for 38 years. They had two children, Matt McLean and Brandy Butler. Matt and his wife Amy have one daughter, Emma Grace. Brandy has a daughter Brynlee. He has one sister Paula Cox, husband Mike, two nephews Chris and Stuart.

He has a brother, Eddy, who has two daughters Jennifer and Kristy.

Robin was a member of First Christian Church in Jackson. He was active in the choir and sang specials quite often. He was very humble and sincere when he sang and that's what most people remember about him.

He enjoyed fishing, swimming, boating and being with his granddaughters He enjoyed going to the river with his family.

There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, June 30th at the Central Avenue Christian Church in Humboldt. Visitation with the family from 1-2 and the service will start at 2. In lieu of flowers please send donations to in Memphis.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 23, 2019
