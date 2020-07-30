1/1
Robert W. Dailey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Dailey, Jr

Jackson - Robert Wiley Dailey, Jr., "Captain Dailey" 88 of Jackson, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Trezavant Manor- Allen Morgan in Memphis,TN.

SERVICE: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, TN with Pastor Henry Richerson , Parkview Baptist Church officiating. In place of visitation a time of sharing will be part of the service. Interment will be at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Born on February 23, 1932, son of Robert Wiley Dailey, Sr. and Lora Dell Howe Dailey.

He graduated from Jackson High School in 1950. A 1968 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, where he served on various committees including Sunday School teacher and Sunday School director.

He served in the National Guard.

Captain Dailey was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police serving many years as TN state secretary.

Retired from the Jackson Police Department where he served as Captain of the criminal investigation division; ending his career as Assistant Chief of JPD.

He also retired from Proctor and Gamble as Director of Corporate Security and from Murray Guard Investigative Division.

He was a frequent instructor at the TN Law Enforcement training academy. He was Chairman of Security for the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant for many years.

He was married to Mildred Ann Sumler Dailey for 68 years; who preceded him in death 51 days ago. Robert was a devoted loving husband, father, "Poppie " and "Great-Poppie".

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Wiley Dailey, Sr. and Lora Dell Howe Dailey, and twin granddaughters.

He is survived by two sons and one daughter, Robert (Cindy) Dailey III of Villa Rica, GA, Ann Bell of Memphis, TN and Andrew (Beth) Dailey of Huntersville, NC; five grandchildren Brooke Hanks of Knoxville, TN, Drew (Kelly) Dailey of Cumming, GA, Adam (Heather) Dailey of Concord, NC, Ryan (Laura) Dailey of Knoxville, TN and Bert Dailey of Huntersville, NC and six great grandchildren Deacon and Jack Hanks, Thomas and Knox Dailey and Elijah and Finn Dailey and sister-n-law Janice Sumler.

The family would like to thank the loving staff at Trezavant Manor-Allen Morgan and Crossroads Hospice for caring for our parents over the past year.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305 731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com FaceBook/arringtonfuneraldirectors.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arrington Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved