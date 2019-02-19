Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Creswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Lynn Volner Smith Creswell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberta Lynn Volner Smith Creswell Obituary
Roberta Lynn Volner Smith Creswell

Jackson - Roberta Lynn Volner Smith Creswell, age 94 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Opie Dodrill officiating. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.

A complete obituary is on our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now