Roberta Lynn Volner Smith Creswell
Jackson - Roberta Lynn Volner Smith Creswell, age 94 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Opie Dodrill officiating. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
A complete obituary is on our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 19, 2019