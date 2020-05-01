Services
Roger Curry
Graveside service
Sunday, May 3, 2020
2:00 PM
PRIVATE - Double Springs Cemetery
Roger Curry Sr. Obituary
Roger Curry, Sr.

Milan, TN - Roger Lynn Curry, Sr., age 77 of Milan, passed away on April 29, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on January 31,1943 to Laird Lynn and Irene Alderman Curry in Port Deposit, MD. For twelve years he was a patrolman for the Maryland State Police and later retired as a Special Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Besides his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a brother Ronald "Ronnie" Curry. He is survived by his wife Tami Curry of Milan, two children Roger Lynn Curry, Jr and Debbie Green (Kevin) both of Huntsville, AL, a brother William "Bill" Curry of Port Deposit, MD, four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two special nieces Darla Haass (Larry) of North East, MD and Brenda Curry of Elkton, MD.

A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2 pm at the Double Springs Cemetery near Milan. There will be no public visitation prior to his service.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 1 to May 3, 2020
