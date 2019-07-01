Services
1951 - 2019
Jackson - Mr. Ronald David Dorris, age 68, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Dorris was born in Jackson, TN to David Petty Dorris and Mildred Inez Simmons Dorris. He retired from South Central Bell after 21 years of service. Mr. Dorris was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church and a graduate of South Side High School. He served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for 6 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, playing Rook and Dominoes, and loved gardening.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Stephenia Tharp Dorris; son, David Brandon Dorris; mother, Mildred Dorris; brothers, Larry Phillip Dorris and wife Debbie, Steve Joel Dorris and wife Jo Ann; grandchild, Tyler David Dorris.

Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 1, 2019
