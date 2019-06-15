Services
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN 38343
(731) 784-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shelton- Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shelton- Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN
Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Ronald Green Humphreys Obituary
Ronald Green Humphreys

Toone - Services for Mr. Ronald Green Humphreys, age 53, will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 PM until 9 PM and Sunday from 12 PM until service time at Shelton- Hunt Funeral Home.

Mr. Humphreys, an employee of the Jackson Sun and former employee of Jackson Wilbert Vault, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Bolivar General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Tritt Humphreys.

Mr. Humphreys is survived by his wife, Gina Gatlin Humphreys of Toone; mother, Alice Humphreys (Al) Laman of McKenzie; a daughter, Kayla (Scott) Humphreys of Henderson; two sons, Daniel Tritt Humphreys and Devin Jadczak both of Toone; a sister, Christy Humphreys (Mark) Shearon of Asheboro, NC; two grandsons, Alexander Riddle and Brandon Riddle; a niece, Rachel Shearon; and three nephews, Dylan Shearon, Cutter Gatlin and Conner Gatlin.

Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home

731-784-1414

www.sheltonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 15, 2019
