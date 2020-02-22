|
|
Roscoe Carrington Stegall (R.C.)
Parsons - Roscoe Carrington Stegall (R. C. to family and friends) passed away Feb 21, 2020 in Rock Hill South Carolina. He was the son of Samuel Roscoe Stegall and Mable Carrington Stegall. He was born November 2, 1927 in Parsons, TN. RC was educated in the public schools of Parsons, Decatur County, TN graduating from Parsons High School in 1945. Shortly after graduation, he was inducted into the Army Air Force serving two years before receiving an honorable discharge. He attended Freed Hardeman College in Henderson, TN and graduated from Bethel College in McKenzie, TN. RC began working for Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co as a member of a survey crew. After 18 years he retired as the Assistant Construction Accountant for the company and then attended Memphis State School of Law, graduating in 1977. On July 30, 2004, Freed Hardeman University awarded him an Honorary Doctorate of Laws degree. RC served as an assistant District Attorney in Jackson, TN and afterward was appointed for a two year term as City Judge. He continued to work several more years substituting for a Judge who needed him. He co-authored the Decatur County Historical Society Newsletter, co-authored a book , History of Decatur County and wrote many historical articles for the county newspaper. RC served on the Board of The Greater Area Museum of Parsons and Decatur County which is located in Parsons, TN.
Roscoe Carrington Stegall is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Greener Stegall; 2 children, Glenda Renea Burkholder (David) of Rock Hill, SC and Phillip Glen Stegall, of Morristown, TN; 3 grandsons: Jeremy Ryan Burkholder (Kara) Rock Hill, SC; Jonathan Trevor Burkholder of Hampton,VA and Jeffrey Wayne Burkholder also of Hampton, VA; 4 great grandchildren Kathryn Alyssa Burkholder, Hampton,VA; Merideth Carrington Burkholder, Jonah Ryan Burkholder and Nora Elizabeth Burkholder of Rock Hill SC.
Visitation will be from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Parsons Mortuary Monday Feb. 24 2020. Funeral services will be held Feb. 25, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Parsons Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Henderson Co. TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020