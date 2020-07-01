Roscoe Conklin Burton
1923 - 2020
Roscoe Conklin Burton

Jackson - Graveside services for Roscoe Conklin Burton, age 97, will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Burton was born January 18, 1923 to the late Jasper Burton, Sr. and Rosa Mayo Burton in Jackson, TN. He departed this life on June 27, 2020 after an extended illness.

Mr. Burton served in the United States Army in World War ii. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Lane College in 1949. He was a very competent and zealous educator in the Jackson-Madison County School System for 28 years. Mr. Burton was a faithful and dedicated member of Denmark Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and served as Chairman of the Deacon Board.

Visitation for Mr. Burton will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.






Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery
