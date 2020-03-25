Services
Rose Merry Hudson Jackson

Rose Merry Hudson Jackson Obituary
September 2, 1947 - March 9, 2020

Rose Merry Hudson Jackson, age 72, resident of Williams, CA, transitioned from this earthly life to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Rose Merry was born to the late Karey B. Hudson and the late Tempie Williams Hudson. She graduated from Merry High School, Class of 1966.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel "Sam" Jackson; son, Rush Jackson; three siblings, Odessa Shaw, O. B. Hudson, and Diann Austin, all of Jackson, TN.

Graveside services for Mrs. Jackson will be Friday, March 27, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Duggan's Funeral Service, San Francisco, CA, is in charge of the services.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
