Rotha David Patterson



Rotha David Patterson, 84, peacefully returned to his heavenly home on August 4, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his transition and ultimately gave him peace.



Rotha was an educator for over 57 years and was blessed with a loving family. He married his best friend and fellow educator, Thelma McKinney Patterson, on June 18, 1959 in Jackson, TN. Rotha helped raise his two children with patience, discipline, and humility. He was a faithful servant at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, TN where he served as a Deacon and on the Treasury Board. He always spoke about how much he enjoyed listening to the beautiful music of the choir and the powerful Word from Reverend Blalock on Sunday mornings.



Rotha had a heart of gold and is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Creator.



Rotha is survived by his children Nell and Raymond; his grandchildren Lauren and Ryan; great-grandchildren Prince and Anniston; and maternal aunt, Anita Smith. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Thelma, brothers Charles and Billie; his parents; and his Aunt Lolline Daniels.



Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Bledsoe Funeral Home in Jackson, TN. Flowers, donations and condolences can be offered there at 256 Middleton St, Jackson, TN 38301.



Rotha will be buried at the Highland Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. on August 10, 2020. Reverend Dennis E. Blalock will officiate the service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store