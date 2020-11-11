1/
Royce O'Neil Atkins
Royce O'Neil Atkins

Humboldt - Graveside services for Mr. Royce O'Neil Atkins, age 88, will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 PM until service time at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home.

Mr. Atkins, a retired employee of Equifax, US Navy Veteran of the Korean War and member of Central Ave. Christian Church in Humboldt, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Poston; brother, Doug Atkins; and son-in-law, Joe Sanford, Jr.

Mr. Atkins is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jo Atkins; a son, Tony (Jana) Atkins of Humboldt; a daughter, Beverly Sanford of Humboldt; seven grandchildren, Brandi (TP) Wallace, Kristin (David) Humes, Dustin (Courtney) Sanford, Dru (Rachel) Sanford, Ethan (Brittany) Sanford, Taylor (Sara) Atkins and Meredith (Rossie) Jones; and thirteen great grandchildren, Josie Wallace, Hope Wallace, Aiden Humes, Addison Humes, Brayden Sanford, Lily Sanford, Stella Sanford, Josey Sanford, Rilynne Sanford, Callen Atkins, Finley Atkins, Emeri Jones and Reese Jones.

Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home

731-784-1414

www.SheltonFuneralHomes.com




Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
