|
|
Ruby Aydlotte
Trenton, TN - Funeral services for Ruby Irene (Pate) Aydlotte will be held at 11am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church in Trenton, TN with burial to follow in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5pm until 8pm Monday, November 25, 2019 at the church.
Ruby Irene (Pate) Aydlotte, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Trenton, Tennessee at the age of 93.
Born in Gibson County in September 19, 1926 to Arthur and Eva (Currin) Pate, she lived in Gibson County her entire life and seldom left the area as she loved it so. She married Robert ("Nap") Aydlotte and raised two children, Robert ("Gayle") and Sandra ("Sissy"). Ruby worked for Brown Shoe Company in Trenton, retiring after 38 years. Ruby was deeply devoted to her family, friends, her Church and the Hallmark Channel.
Long known for her positive outlook on life, quick wit and infectious smile, Ruby will be dearly missed by her daughter, Sandra ("Sissy"); grandchildren Stephanie, Kelley, Jon-Micheal and Kim; her great-grandchildren, Shelby, Mason, Lexie, Ryan, Charlie, Ben, Jaxon, Will, Catherine, Lucas and Madilyn; nieces and nephews, Ray, Mary, Doug, Rhonda, Kayla and Mason.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eva; husband, Nap; brother J.T. Pate; sisters, Brooksie Cherry Dickey and Evelyn Farmer Parkins; son, Gayle; and grandson, Robert Christopher Aydlotte.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the .
Shelton Funeral Home
731-855-1621
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019