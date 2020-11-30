Russell Lewis Hammonds
Maryville - Russell L. Hammonds, (Russ) age 79 died peacefully at home surrounded by family, Friday, November 27, 2020. He went to meet Jesus, and he was ready for his trip.
Russ was born October 17, 1941 to Mavis & H.L. Hammonds, in Kenton, TN. An avid athlete, Russ graduated from Kenton High School in 1959. He worked for the United States Coast & Geodetic survey from 1959- July of 1966 when he opened his State Farm agency in Jackson, TN. Russ was extremely successful as a State Farm agent, earning the prestigious President's Club award 3 times, which recognizes the top 50 State Farm agents in the country.
In 1979, he was promoted to State Farm Agency manager and relocated his family to Maryville, TN. He retired from management in 1995 to move closer to his childhood home & parents in Union City, TN, where he opened his second State Farm agency. Russ, Diane, and family traveled extensively during his career with State Farm as a result if the many honors he earned. He retired from State Farm in November of 2013.
Russ enjoyed playing golf & fishing for crappy on Kentucky Lake in his free time. He was a member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church of Maryville.
He was preceded in death by sons Rusty & Stacy Hammonds, and his parents H.L. & Mavis Hammonds.
Russ is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Diane Hammonds of Maryville, TN; his son Dustin Hammonds (Suzanne) of Knoxville, TN; daughter Sunny H. Snoeyenbos (Jaron) of Maryville, TN; 7 beautiful grandchildren: Curry & Caden Hammonds; Braylen, Kyan & Kynsie Hall; Hallie & Ruby Snoeyenbos; & 2 sisters, Margaret Hopper of Brownsville, TN & Linda (Jim) Porter of Herndon, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at the Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Rd. Maryville, TN 37803. Reverend Eddie Mallonee & Dr. Morris Anderson will be officiating. Friends & Family members: Pat Pennington, Tommy Pedigo, Jack Maness, Larry Stephens; Chris Collins, Terry Hall, Brandon Hall & Scott Hopper will serve as Pallbearers. Music provided by Ronnie Phelps.
Burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 11:00am-1:00 pm at the Grandview Pavilion. (Heaters provided) Flowers may be sent to Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
