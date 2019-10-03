Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
142 McClellan Rd.
Jackson, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Clarkson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Turner Clarkson


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Turner Clarkson Obituary
Russell Turner Clarkson

Jackson - Russell Turner Clarkson, age 72 of Jackson, passed away on October 1, 2019 from complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

He was born on November 25, 1946 to the late Kathryn Harris Clarkson and John Melvin Clarkson. He was a graduate of Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, TN. Mr. Clarkson was a Sigma Chi charter member at Tennessee Tech. He was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and currently attended Grace United Methodist Church. Mr. Clarkson was a board member of the Old Hickory Club of Rotary International and a Paul Harris Fellow at the Rotary Foundation. He was a lifelong Rotarian; he was voted Rotarian of the decade from 2000-2009 for the Old Hickory Rotary Club.

Since he retired, he worked regularly with the RIFA Soup Kitchen and the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson until his health failed him in the latter part of 2016. Mr. Clarkson was a blood donor, having given over two gallons in Middle Tennessee and over three gallons to Lifeline Blood Services in Jackson.

Mr. Clarkson was employed by Williams Enterprises Incorporated in Cookeville, TN from 1972 until 1989, then he was employed with Central Distributors as General Manager from 1990 until his retirement in 2014.

He is survived by his four children, Kelly A. Clarkson, J. Clay Clarkson (Kim), S. Levi Clarkson (Katherine), and Bentlee K. Clarkson. He is also survived by two "adopted" daughters, Kristi Tedford and Spencer Hancock, and a special friend Anita Langdon.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 142 McClellan Rd., Jackson, TN. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers and other remembrances, the family has requested that memorials be directed to Regional Inter-Faith Association (RIFA), The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson, or CurePSP via curepsp.org.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now