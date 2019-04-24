Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Ruth Booth
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
Ruth Carter Lowry Booth


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Carter Lowry Booth Obituary
Ruth Carter Lowry Booth

Jackson - Mrs. Ruth Carter Lowry Booth of Jackson, TN went home to the Lord Jesus on April 16, 2019.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 26th from 5-7pm at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons, and will resume on Saturday, April 27th at 9:30am. A graveside service will be held at 11am at Ridgecrest Cemetery with the burial to follow. Afterwards, all are invited to a memorial service celebrating Ruth's life to be held at 1pm at the North Chapel with Pastor Paul Clayton officiating.

Mrs Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Dolph and Gertie (Loftin) Carter, five siblings, husband 1st Lt Raymond G Lowry, husband Dr. Jack Booth, and daughter Mrs. Joan Marie Edwards.

Our Ruth, Mom, and MawMaw is survived by her children, Ret. Col and Mrs. Tom (Mary K) Booth, Mrs. Janet (Tom) Hughes, Mike (Jamie) Booth, Mrs. Judy (Steve) Reinhardt, 20 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Robert (Evelyn) Madu and family, Monica Ramirez and family, and Enza Chessa.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Mrs Ruth's caregivers, Alex, Sherry, Kendyl, Josephine, Chanelle, and Gloria for their support, genuine love, and tremendous care.

Memorial donations may be made to Pillar Seminary, 10845 Harney Street, Omaha, NE 68154.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
