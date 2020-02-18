|
|
Ruth G. Averett
Reagan - Ruth G. Averett, 91, of Reagan, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 18th, at AHC Westwood in Decaturville.
She was retired from H.I.S. Factory, was a homemaker and a member of Red Walnut Church of Christ.
Mrs. Averett is survived by a daughter, Linda Gale (Bill) Woods, of Reagan.
She is also survived by 3 Grandchildren - Christopher (Melove) Casey, Shane (Lacinda) Casey & Karen (Tommy) Gordon; 7 Great Grandchildren - Crysten, Catie, Keith, Micah, Anayston Casey and Trace & Rachael Gordon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Herman Averett, parents, Noah & Velma Gibson, a sister, Gladys Hamilton, 2 brothers, Youal & Henry Gibson and 2 Great Grandchildren, Chesney & Gage Casey.
Her Funeral Service will be held at Red Walnut Church of Christ, Bath Springs, TN, at 1 PM on Friday, February 21st, with burial to follow in Red Walnut Cemetery.
Visitation is Thursday 1 PM - 10 PM at Reed's Chapel - Scotts Hill and Friday 10 AM until service at Red Walnut Church of Christ. .
731-549-3644
reedschapelfh.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020