|
|
Ruth Sims Reddin McLean
Decaturville - Ruth Sims Reddin McLean, 81, was born October 24, 1938 in Decaturville, Tennessee. She passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at Westwood Nursing home after suffering from Alzheimer's for many years.
Ruth grew up in the Mt. Carmel community and she was a long-time member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Additionally, she was a former member of the Mt. Carmel Home Demonstration Club and a supporter of the Decatur County Fair for many years.
Ruth graduated from Decaturville High School in 1956 and was the cafeteria supervisor at Parsons Elementary School for a number of years prior to moving to Pinson, Tennessee. Following her move, she owned and operated This n That, a clothing store in Jackson, prior to retiring. During the winters, she and her husband spent their time in Arcadia, Florida where she was actively involved in the Big Tree Retirement Community. While at Big Tree, she introduced The Pretender's Show which became a huge success and is still running today. Additionally, she and her husband helped design the holiday float for the community each year. An avid line dancer, she met her husband Ken on the dance floor and they enjoyed 22 years of traveling and splitting their time between Florida and Tennessee.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Ken McLean of Decaturville; a son, Kris Moore (Jami) of Nashville; step-sons, Denise McLean (Elaine) and Mike McLean of Monson, Massachusetts. Two grand-children and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her late husband, William Royce Reddin of Pinson, Tennessee and her parents, Logan & Allie Mae Sims of Decaturville.
The family will receive friends at Parsons Mortuary, 134 West 2nd Street, Parsons, Tennessee Friday, November 15th from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Saturday, November 16th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM; with a celebration of life service at 1:00 PM in the chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019