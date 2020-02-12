|
Ryan Mills
Bruceton, Tennessee - Ms. Ryan Elizabeth (Bennett) Mills, 29 of Bruceton, Tennessee, was taken from us Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Chase Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Davis will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the Cherrywood Room of Chase Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until time of service.
Ms. Mills was born April 11, 1990 in Jackson, Tennessee. She was a beautician at The Salon on Main in Camden, Tennessee. She also worked with color guard at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles "Wennie" Lowe and paternal grandparents, James Kenneth "Shorty" and Lavern Bennett.
She is survived by one daughter, Jaycee Ryan Mills, one son, Kipp Ryder Mills, her parents, Barry and Teresa Bennett, all of Bruceton, maternal grandmother; Linda Burchum (Jim), grand uncles and aunts, Jimmy and Brenda Bennett, Lynn and T. C. Lowe, and Michael Lowe. She also leaves a host of cousins as well as hundreds of cherished clients and friends.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020