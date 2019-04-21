Sadie Lisenby



Memphis - The Memphis Christian Brothers University family lost a beloved member as Ms. Sadie Lisenby passed away of natural causes at home in her garden on Friday, April 12, 2019. She had been the Director of Counseling at Memphis Christian Brothers University for 31 years, insisting that the students kept her young, verified by the fact that she retired reluctantly at age 84 in 2018. She always owned her country roots, born in 1933 on a farm near Jackson as the youngest child of six to hard-working parents, Flora and Harvey Johnson. It was a childhood of modest means but rich with memories of family, friends, games and animals.



Ms. Sadie is survived by her son, Ken Lisenby, one sister, Tina Fairless, and her ex-husband, Foy Lisenby, as well as many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Cliff, Leon and Frank Johnson, and one sister, Lillie Bell Wood, as well as her deeply-loved cats and dogs.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Ararat Baptist Church with burial to follow in Ararat Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service.



There will be a memorial service for her on April 29 at 5:00 PM at the Christian Brothers University Theater, Memphis, TN.



Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. In lieu of donations, the family would have you honor Ms. Sadie by bringing flowers to a friend or family member in need, or writing a heartfelt letter thanking someone who helped you, or having a smile and a listening conversation with a neighbor or service person, or playing a game of cards or croquet with nieces and nephews, or generously giving any manner of cheer, support, and encouragement to people and animals you encounter.



Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 731.668.1111. A complete notice can be read at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 21, 2019