Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Brinkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Louise Brinkley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Louise Brinkley Obituary
Sadie Louise Brinkley

Medon - Sadie Louise Collins Brinkley, age 82 of Medon, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home in Medon.

Sadie was born on October 10, 1937 in Medon, TN to the late Oscar and Mary Holland Collins. She was an Accounts Receivable Clerk at Tennessee Pump Supply for many years until her retirement. She was an active member of Clover Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Andrew Brinkley.

She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Hunt of Medon; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Sadie's caregiver, Brenda Collins for her love and care during her illness. They also wish to thank her special neighbor, Roger Carter.

A memorial service for Sadie will be conducted at a later date.

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now