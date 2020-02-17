|
|
Sadie Louise Brinkley
Medon - Sadie Louise Collins Brinkley, age 82 of Medon, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home in Medon.
Sadie was born on October 10, 1937 in Medon, TN to the late Oscar and Mary Holland Collins. She was an Accounts Receivable Clerk at Tennessee Pump Supply for many years until her retirement. She was an active member of Clover Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Andrew Brinkley.
She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Hunt of Medon; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Sadie's caregiver, Brenda Collins for her love and care during her illness. They also wish to thank her special neighbor, Roger Carter.
A memorial service for Sadie will be conducted at a later date.
George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020