Sadie Ophelia Vires
Jackson - Sadie Ophelia Vires
11/1/1944-07/27/2019
Jackson, TN.
Ophelia, age 74, passed away at her residence, Saturday, July 27, 2019, of Pancreatic Cancer. Preceded in death by her husband, Sherman J. Vires; daughter-in-law, Tina Vires; mother, Sadie Granger; father Hampton Granger; sister, Francis Putman and brother, Jennings Garrett. Ophelia is survived by her daughter, Julie Arnold and husband Herky; sons, Greg Vires and Joe Vires; sister, Ann Tinker and brother, Gerald Granger and wife Debbie; five grandchildren, DJ Cox and wife Quynh; Wesley Cox and wife Brittney; Chelsea Alexander and husband Jacob; Nicole Webb and husband Brandon and Alicia ViresIngram and husband Chris; ten great grandchildren; numerous relatives and friends that will miss her so very much. You will always be in our hearts and loved by all that knew you.
A Celebration of life for Ophelia will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Malesus Methodist Church in Jackson, TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 18, 2019