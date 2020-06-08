Sammie Eudora PhillipsJackson - Sammie Eudora Phillips, age 87 of Jackson, TN passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Henderson,TN.She was born on August 1, 1932 in Roosevelt, Oklahoma, to the late Frank Cameron and Pearl Wade Cameron Baker. She lived the early part of her life in Oklahoma and Texas before moving to Jackson, Tennessee with her family in 1966.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Gene Phillips and a daughter, Pamela Sue Phillips, who died as children.She is survived by her husband, Douglas M. Phillips of Jackson; her children, Tommy (Gayle) Phillips of Conway, AR, Elizabeth Ann Chandler of Pinson, and Roger (Debby) Taylor of Medon; seven grandchildren, Chuck (Karla) Chandler, Christina Chandler Schmidt, Casey Phillips, Lori Phillips, T W Phillips, Troy (Allyson) Taylor, and Tracye (Adam) Taylor Pulliam; fourteen great grandchildren, Chuck Chandler, Katie Chandler, Kelcy DeGeorge, Trysten Wright, Gaven, Cohen, and Brayden Schmidt, Karen, Blake, Lance and Chloe Phillips, Elliot and Adelyn Pulliam; Aura Taylor; four great great grandchildren, Jayvaen Johnson, Kealan Curry, Charylee and Atreyus DeGeorge.The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with the funeral service following at noon at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Rev. Dr. Don Thrasher, Lead Pastor of Northside Church will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.Active pallbearers to serve will be Roger Taylor, Adam Pulliam, Tommy Phillips, T W Phillips, Chuck Chandler and Keith Wadley.The family regrets, but respectfully requests you to refrain from any physical contact with Doug due to his health. Cards are welcome at Henderson Health and Rehab, Room 302, 412 Juanita Dr., Henderson, TN 38340George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, 731-427-5555