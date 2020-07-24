1/
Sammy Bush
1950 - 2020
Huntingdon - Mr. Sammy Bush, 69 of Huntingdon, Tennessee, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Due to the current conditions, the family has chosen to have a private funeral services.

Mr. Bush was born November 5, 1950 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to the late Lendon Bush and Mildred Louise (Carnal) Townsend. He was a rural mail carrier for the Untied States Postal Service, served in the Marines during the Vietnam Era. His favorite hobbies were photography and riding his Harley motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Felicia Mann Bush, one son, Clifford W. Bush of Nashville, one sister, Junie Bush, two brothers, Russell Bush and Mark Bush, all of Huntingdon.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 24, 2020
condolences go out to the family of Sammy. So sorry for your loss.
LeeRoy
