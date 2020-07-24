1/1
Samuel Wilson Grantham
1932 - 2020
Samuel Wilson Grantham

Joliet, IL - Age 88, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Sam, also known as "Wilson" was born in Corinth, Mississippi, on May 29, 1932, the second child of seven to James Presley Grantham and Edna Irene (Nee Stone) Grantham. He married the love of his life on December 11, 1954, the late Shirley Ann Nobles, who passed on September 20, 2017 following 66 years of marriage. Sam and Shirley enjoyed visiting family in the Jackson, TN area, and fishing trips to Northwest, WI.

Sam grew up in the Ramer and Finger, TN area. He moved to Joliet to work for Fisher Body and later Ford Stamping Plant. He also served in the U.S. Army in Germany.

Sam is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann on September 20, 2017; his parents; his brothers, Albert Lee (Donna Dale), Lynn Larry, and David Mitchell; sisters, Louise (Gordon) Smally, Glenda (Marvin) Plunk and Martha Jo May and niece, Lou Trent.

Sam is survived by his daughter, Patricia Ann (John) Kraske; a son, Curtis Lee, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please perform a random act of kindness for a stranger.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Unity Cemetery at Jacks Creek, with Dr. James Huggins officiating.

The family will meet at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson's East Main Chapel at 12:30 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson

731-989-2624




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Unity Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
619 E Main St
Henderson, TN 38340
(731) 989-2624
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
So sorry for you loss! Prayers and hugs! ❤
Linda Zabel
Friend
