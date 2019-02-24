Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Faye Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Faye Johnson Obituary
Sandra Faye Johnson

Jackson, TN - Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Faye Johnson, age 76, will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in the chapel of Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson passed away February 22, 2019, in Jackson, TN. She was born August 13, 1942, in Grenada, MS to the late George and Corinne Criss.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jim Criss.

Surviving relatives include her husband of 58 years, Harold Johnson; son, Terry Johnson; brothers, Mike Criss and William Criss; sister, Mary Smith.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, 5-8 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now