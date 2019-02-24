|
|
Sandra Faye Johnson
Jackson, TN - Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Faye Johnson, age 76, will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in the chapel of Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson passed away February 22, 2019, in Jackson, TN. She was born August 13, 1942, in Grenada, MS to the late George and Corinne Criss.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jim Criss.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 58 years, Harold Johnson; son, Terry Johnson; brothers, Mike Criss and William Criss; sister, Mary Smith.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, 5-8 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 24, 2019