Sandra Harris Jones
Jackson - Memorial Services for Sandy will be at 12:00 Noon Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Jackson TN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until time of service.
Sandy was a 1975 Graduate of Marion County High School in Jasper TN. She worked for TVA for thirty-one years where she was named Transmission and Operation Maintenance Professional of the Quarter for her work in response to the 1999 ice storms. After her retirement from TVA she became administrative assistant at Sacred Heart of Jesus High School.
She met her husband Tom as he was teaching a goal setting course for the Tennessee Jaycees. She set a goal of having a date with him and eventually met that goal, as was her norm.
Tom and Sandy married on April 23, 1987.
More recently, she has been a volunteer for Boy Scouts, including being named Central District Scouter of the Year for 2004. She was awarded the Council's Silver Bearer Award and was serving as Scoutmaster for the new girl's Troop 6 at St. Mary's.
She is survived by her husband Tom Carson Jones, daughter Carrie Howard (Robbie) of Harriman TN, son Bradley Jones of Jackson TN, parents Charles and Wilma Harris of Jasper TN, two brothers Charles A. Harris of Jasper TN and Jeff Harris (Jan) of Dawsonville GA, two grandsons Hunter and Hughston Burnheimer of Jasper TN.
In Lieu of Flowers the family request memorials to Scouting at St. Mary's or St. Mary's School.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 11, 2019