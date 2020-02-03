Resources
Jackson - LEWELLYN-SOUTH. Sandra Beth, 59, of Jackson, TN, passed away January 30, 2020. She was a graduate of Chester County High School in 1978 and was a longtime member of Englewood Baptist Church. She volunteered at the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Center for many years and honored to be an Election Official with the Chester County Election Commission. Her passion in life was being a nurse so she could take care of others. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Lewellyn and sister, Judy Lewellyn. She is survived by her children Brandon (Rodrigo) of Nashville, TN & Abby South of Camden, TN; mother, Patsy (Shelby) Lewellyn- Morrow; sister, Pam (Tim) Nash all of Jackson, TN; several nieces and nephews; faithful fur baby companion, Chassey. Services will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Humboldt 2375 E. Mitchell St. Humboldt, TN. Visitation will be 4 until 6 and Celebration Memorial Service at 6pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

Carl Perkins Child Abuse Center, 213 Cheyenne Dr Jackson Tennessee 38305, 731-668-4000. PHILLIPS-ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, www.phillipsrobinson.com, 615-262-3312
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
