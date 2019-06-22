Sandra Sue Shull



Jackson - April 26, 1944 - June 18, 2019



Sandy Shull, age 75 went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday June 18, 2019. She passed away at her home in Jackson, TN where she had resided the last 30 years. She was born in Toledo, OH to Dale and Ida Shull and grew up in Holland, OH.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Ron Dixon. She is survived by her sisters Pat Frye of Jackson, TN and Judy Dixon of Swanton, OH. Tammy (Eddie) Laster of Jackson, TN. Brittany (Bret) Brody Mayall of Medina, TN. Alex Corlew of Jackson, TN. Jim (Jan) Frye of Toledo, OH. Dr. Reggie (Janina), Logan, Carson, and Jessica Duling of Sammanish, WA. Tonya (Joel) Figmaka of Sylvania, OH. Todd and son Trayte of Swanton, OH. Roger (Kristin) Davenport of Toledo, OH. Amy (Joe) Sarchenko of Toledo, OH. Also, several cousins, and countless friends.



Sandy always put her family first and was very loving, giving, and encouraging. She was a lady with a lot of talents. She was an artist, writer, and musician. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, swimming, movies, and music especially Frank Sinatra.



Sandy worked as Administrative Assistant to the President of DeVilbiss Company for over 35 years. Sandy wrote several programs for retirement, birthday, and holidays while at DeVilbiss Company. She included her coworkers and it was always so enjoyable and hysterical. She also did a column in the company newsletter called, Ask Aunt Sassy a name given to her by her niece Tammy.



She supported the Relay for Life Jackson, TN chapter for several years. She was a breast cancer survivor and designed winning T-shirts and did the newsletter for Relay for Life, as well as fundraising.



She will be missed but we have peace knowing she was a born again Christian and she's in her Heavenly Home.



Services will be held at George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel on Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Bradley Gray officiating. Published in The Jackson Sun on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary