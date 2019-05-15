Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Allen Baptist Church
Brownsville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Allen Baptist Church
Brownsville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Jernigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Frances Norris Jernigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sara Frances Norris Jernigan Obituary
Sara Frances Norris Jernigan

Clarksville - Mrs. Sara Frances Norris Jernigan, age 78, passed away Monday, May 13th, 2019 at home in Clarksville, TN. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Paul David Norris Sr. and Fannie Bessie Norris as well as her brothers, Robert Calvin Norris and Paul David Norris.

Mrs. Jernigan is survived by her husband, Vernon Austin (Sonny) Jernigan, by her son, Vernon Rafe Jernigan (Dolores) of Birmingham, AL, two daughters, Teresa Jernigan Gaines (Charles) of Clarksville, TN and Rhonda Jernigan Sharp (Lloyd) of Cordova, TN. She has six Grandchildren, Charlie III, Brooke and Brent, Chaz, Rachel and Reece, and seven great grandchildren, one brother, Benjamin Edward Norris (Betty Sue), two sisters, Mary Ann Norris Williams and Betty Jane Norris Morris (Scottie).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Allen Baptist Church, Brownsville, TN with Bro. Mark Howard and Bro. Harry Richard Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Allen Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church in Brownsville, TN.

Memorials/contributions may be made to The .
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now