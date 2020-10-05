Sara Sanford (Hassell) HakeemNashville - Sara Sanford (Hassell) Hakeem, age 90, passed away September 26, 2020. She was born July 12, 1930 in Humboldt, Tennessee. Preceded in death by parents Claude and Floy Sanford and husband Philip S. Hakeem.She started her career after high school working for Southern Bell Telephone System in Humboldt, TN. She later married Connell Hassell and moved to Trenton, Tennessee and they started Hassell's Grocery and Service Station that stayed in business for over 15 years. After the sale of the store, Sara got her undergraduate degree in Education from UT-Martin and a Master's Degree and Doctorate degree in Education from the University of Memphis. She started her new education career as an elementary teacher with the Trenton Special School District and rising to become the Supervisor of Instruction of the Trenton Special School District. After retirement, she was a consultant to the Bradford Special School district and later an adjunct professor at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.Survived by children, Warner (Marilyn) Hassell, Tom (Jackie) Hassell, and Sara Ellen Hassell, step-daughter Phyllis Regina Reavis, Grandchildren, Rebecca (Patrick) Newsom, Meredith (Jourdan) Causseaux, Stephen (Sasha) Hassell, Sara Caroline Hassell, Jeremy (Erika) Gesser, step grandchildren, Leslie(Guy) Waalk, Whitney (Kevin) Voisin, step grandson Brett Reavis, 5 great grandchildren, sister Virgie Peterson, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.A memorial service will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 pm at Christ United Methodist Church, 508 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN. Pre-registration is required by calling the Church office at 615-790-2112 or by emailing Mr. Michael DeWeese: michael@christumcfranklin.org. Covid protocols will be in place at the Church including mandatory masks, social distancing, and sanitizing stations.She donated her body to the University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences in Memphis.Memorials may be directed to Alive Hospice 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.