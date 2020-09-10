Sarah Coop



Humboldt - Memorial Service for Sarah Torian Coop will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at her home in Humboldt.



She was born on January 18, 1954 to the late Alexander Brown Dancy and Katherine Royster Bond of Jackson, TN. Sarah passed away at her farm in Humboldt on September 10, 2020.



She was an LPN in Home Health for over 20 years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Roger Wayne Coop; one son, William Harold Coop; and sister, Nancy Happel Dancy.



Survivors include her son, Taylor Bond Coop (Maretha), sister, Kathy Allsmiller (Chip); and nephew, Steve Allsmiller (Regina).



In lieu of flowers the family ask that you send donations to The Kidney Project at Vanderbilt University.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store