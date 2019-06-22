Services
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
(731) 686-3111
For more information about
Sarah West
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Nell West


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Nell West Obituary
Sarah Nell West

Milan - Sarah Nell West, age 90 of Milan, departed this life on June 19, 2019, at Jackson General Hospital. She was born July 7, 1928, to the late Charlie and Mary Belle Robinson.

She worked as a switchboard operator and then as a homemaker. She volunteered at Milan Hospital for many years until just before she passed away.

Sarah was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Milan. She was a lady of strong will and faith who loved her family dearly. Two of her main sources of enjoyment were walking with friends and growing flowers, especially petunias.

Mrs. West is survived by her son, Jim (Emily) Oakley; daughter, Rosemary (Daniel) Witherington; brothers, Billy (Janice) Robinson of Milan, Dennis (Carolyn) Robinson of Jackson, Buford Robinson of Milan; sister-in-law, Cherrie Robinson of Milan; grandchildren, Rachel (Daniel) Russom, and Ryan Oakley; great-grandchildren, Adrienne McAlexander, Abigail Russom, and baby girl Russom due in September.

She is preceded in death by two wonderful husbands, Aaron Oakley and Raymond West; her parents, Charlie and Mary Belle Robinson; brother, Fred Robinson; and sisters, Betty (Donny) Gately, and Mary (Eldon) Clark.

Funeral services for Mrs. West will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Gibson County Memory Gardens near Milan.

Visitation with the family will take place Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church Milan.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now