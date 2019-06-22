|
|
Sarah Nell West
Milan - Sarah Nell West, age 90 of Milan, departed this life on June 19, 2019, at Jackson General Hospital. She was born July 7, 1928, to the late Charlie and Mary Belle Robinson.
She worked as a switchboard operator and then as a homemaker. She volunteered at Milan Hospital for many years until just before she passed away.
Sarah was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Milan. She was a lady of strong will and faith who loved her family dearly. Two of her main sources of enjoyment were walking with friends and growing flowers, especially petunias.
Mrs. West is survived by her son, Jim (Emily) Oakley; daughter, Rosemary (Daniel) Witherington; brothers, Billy (Janice) Robinson of Milan, Dennis (Carolyn) Robinson of Jackson, Buford Robinson of Milan; sister-in-law, Cherrie Robinson of Milan; grandchildren, Rachel (Daniel) Russom, and Ryan Oakley; great-grandchildren, Adrienne McAlexander, Abigail Russom, and baby girl Russom due in September.
She is preceded in death by two wonderful husbands, Aaron Oakley and Raymond West; her parents, Charlie and Mary Belle Robinson; brother, Fred Robinson; and sisters, Betty (Donny) Gately, and Mary (Eldon) Clark.
Funeral services for Mrs. West will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Gibson County Memory Gardens near Milan.
Visitation with the family will take place Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church Milan.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 22, 2019