Lexington - Sharon Lynn Scott Garza, 58, of Lexington, TN, passed from this life to her eternal home on September 24, 2020 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. She was born on August 28, 1962 in Lexington, TN and was a graduate of Lexington High School and Jackson State Community College where she received her education as a Registered Nurse. Sharon worked for many years as a nurse at the Jackson Clinic and Jackson General Hospital. She was also a member of the Lexington Church of God. Sharon had a passion for helping people, and her career as a nurse was an expression of that calling. She truly loved the patients she worked with but her greatest love was for her family and friends. She was especially enamored with her grandchildren and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. Sharon also thoroughly enjoyed crocheting and often showed her love for others by gifting them with her handmade items. She is survived by her parents, David and Linda Scott; two daughters, Lindsay Wood (Adam) and Megan Garza; one son, Edward Garza Jr.; three grandchildren, Jayce Nichols, Olivia Smith, and Ryker Garza; and one sister, Sheila Sides (Chris). Sharon also leaves behind several close friends, including her lifelong best friend Sherry Overman. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Lena Eason and Prentice and Leota Scott. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 2pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Lexington Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Mills officiating.



