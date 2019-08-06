|
Shirley Evans Pittman
Jackson - Funeral services for Shirley Evans Pittman, 73 of Jackson will be conducted on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 5 PM - 8PM, and will resume on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the South Chapel of George A Smith and Sons. A full obituary is on our website www.gasmithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 6, 2019