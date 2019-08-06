Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Evans Pittman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Evans Pittman Obituary
Shirley Evans Pittman

Jackson - Funeral services for Shirley Evans Pittman, 73 of Jackson will be conducted on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 5 PM - 8PM, and will resume on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the South Chapel of George A Smith and Sons. A full obituary is on our website www.gasmithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now